Tim Coles named CEO of Brown & Brown’s European wholesale operations

Tim Coles has been promoted to the newly created role of CEO for the European operations of Bridge Specialty Group, Brown & Brown’s wholesale broker segment.

He will take up the post on 1 January.

Coles joined Brown & Brown last month when it bought Kentro Capital, which included Nexus Underwriting and Xenia Broking, in a deal first announced in May.

He will move across to the new post from being CEO of Xenia. Insurance Age understands his successor will be announced in due course.

Career

Coles began his insurance career at Howden, where he served for 13 years, first as CEO of the London broking business and then as CEO of Howden Broking Group.