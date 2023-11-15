Biba welcomes Afolami as Economic Secretary to the Treasury

Biba has welcomed the appointment of Bim Afolami, and expressed hopes of a positive relationship while praising predecessor Andrew Griffith.

Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden since 2017, was named Economic Secretary to the Treasury in the government reshuffle on 13 November.

Graeme Trudgill, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, told Insurance Age that he had met Afolami at the Conservative party conference in October, and found him to be “very enthusiastic” about the industry.

We talked about regulation, the needs of the British economy, and he is very supportive of the financial services sector. He definitely