Clear builds northern presence with Peter Hoare & Co buy

Clear Group has grown its northern footprint, snapping up Sheffield-based Peter Hoare & Company (Insurance Brokers).

The consolidator first grew its geographical reach into the north of England in 2022, buying Doncaster-headquartered ProAktive in a deal that executive chairman Howard Lickens labelled its “gateway to the North”.

Related Clear snaps up IFM Insurance Brokers Clear Group in double broker swoop Clear buys ProAktive

Before ProAktive, Clear’s office footprint went only as far up the country as Leicester. Since then, Clear also purchased Sheffield-based IFM Insurance Brokers in March and