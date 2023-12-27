Review of the Year 2023: Investec Premium Finance’s Osian Rees

Osian Rees, head of Investec Premium Finance, reflects on why affordability and access to insurance cover could be vote-winners at the next election, and why brokers must ensure their supplementary costs align with fair value principles.

Are you expecting an FCA crackdown on premium finance and commission next year?

We anticipate further action from the Financial Conduct Authority. In the FCA director of insurance September letter outlining market priorities for 2023–2025, it’s evident that the FCA anticipates funders and brokers to incorporate premium finance into their fair value evaluations. Firms are required to demonstrate their assessment of how the costs of premium finance factor into the overall price and the quality of