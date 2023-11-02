Julie Page to lead UK and EMEA as Aon brings regions together

Aon has confirmed it will “bring together” the UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions on 15 November with Julie Page named as leader.

The global broker detailed that it was making the move across its client-serving capabilities and operations and that Page will be CEO of the EMEA region, inclusive of the UK.

Under the transition, the current EMEA CEO Eduardo Dávila will leave Aon at the end of 2023.

Roles

Page (pictured), left Marsh in 2016, having been CEO for UK consumer and commercial business, and later that year became managing director, national, at Aon Risk Solutions UK.

