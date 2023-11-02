Julie Page to lead UK and EMEA as Aon brings regions together
Aon has confirmed it will “bring together” the UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions on 15 November with Julie Page named as leader.
The global broker detailed that it was making the move across its client-serving capabilities and operations and that Page will be CEO of the EMEA region, inclusive of the UK.
Under the transition, the current EMEA CEO Eduardo Dávila will leave Aon at the end of 2023.Roles
Page (pictured), left Marsh in 2016, having been CEO for UK consumer and commercial business, and later that year became managing director, national, at Aon Risk Solutions UK.Related Julie Page to lead UK national
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
1st UK Broking to expand into Stoke
Fleet specialist 1st UK Broking is to open an office in Stoke-on-Trent in 2024 to add to its Sunderland base as part of its expansion plans.
Ex-Hastings boss Utley on Percayso investment and the state of UK motor market
Neil Utley’s investment in data intelligence provider Percayso Inform was spurred on by an understanding that the insurtech would have made his job a lot easier had it existed when he was chair of Hastings Direct.
Jensten closes One Broker deal and seeks more acquisitions in East Anglia
Jensten has completed the takeover of East Anglia-based One Broker Group, following approval from the Financial Conduct Authority.
FCA urges focus on Consumer Duty annual board report obligations
Nisha Arora, director of cross-cutting policy and strategy at the Financial Conduct Authority, has called on firms not to delay their preparations for the annual Consumer Duty board reports.
Opinion: How SME brokers can seize the opportunity of the regulators’ post-Brexit regime
The post-Brexit insurance regime has flushed out the unstable offshore insurers that once passported into the UK through Europe. Some of the hard-to-place risks will have less options, so brokers must now step up and show their worth.
First fall in years as UK commercial pricing slips 1% in Q3
Pricing in the UK commercial insurance market fell by 1% in the third quarter of 2023, ending years of market hardening, research by Marsh has revealed.
Former Axa and Groupama leader Laurent Matras joins Tesco Bank as CUO
Laurent Matras has returned to the UK market as chief underwriting officer at Tesco Bank.
Commercial combined rate rises slow down in Q3, according to Acturis
After almost two complete years where each quarter saw a positive movement of at least 5.0%, growth in average commercial combined premiums dropped to 4.0% in the third quarter of 2023, according to the latest Acturis Commercial Lines Index.