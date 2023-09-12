GRP rebranded to Brown & Brown (Europe)

Global Risk Partners Limited has been rebranded to Brown & Brown (Europe) Limited, a filing at Companies House has confimed.

The certificate of change of name was posted yesterday.

At the time of writing, the GRP website has been diverted to a Brown & Brown Europe page which states: “Apologies for the inconvenience, but our website is still under construction. Please come back on September 18 to explore our new website. We look forward to connecting with you soon.”

The rebrand was forecast by Insurance Age last week when Mike Bruce was promoted to CEO of Brown & Brown Europe and the business did not appoint a