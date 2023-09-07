Brokers warn RSA not to lose NIG’s ‘sparkle’ in takeover as market diversity diminishes

Brokers have expressed their sadness at losing another market, but acknowledged the proposed takeover of NIG by RSA could be superb for both parties – provided the integration is handled properly.

The deal for RSA to buy Direct Line Group’s brokered commercial lines operations, including NIG and FarmWeb, for £520m has been agreed by both boards and will be put to a DLG shareholder vote in October.

The transaction will result in the transfer of renewal rights, brands, 800 employees, and systems to RSA, adding around £530m of gross written premium to the buyer.

“While the merging of the two good markets into one is a sad day for brokers and commercial clients alike, let’s hope the upside