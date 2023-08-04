Ardonagh’s UK commercial MGA adds ex-Aviva leader Jackman as sales director
Former director of regional brokers, strategy and propositions at Aviva, Karen Jackman, has joined Ardonagh’s UK commercial MGA as sales director, Insurance Age can reveal.
In the new strategic role for the business, she has responsibility for developing its overall sales and distribution strategy across the commercial MGA.
As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Jackman left Aviva in May last year.
During her time at the insurer, her roles included head of broker distribution, strategy, marketing, proposition and deals.
Jackman, pictured, started work at Ardonagh last month, bringing more than 30 years’ experience to her new post.
Ardonagh reorganised its UK commercial and retail MGAs in November, with businesses and brands aligned by client type across its platforms.
Its UK commercial and SME MGAs sit within Ardonagh Advisory and are led by UK commercial MGA CEO Jaime Swindle.
Broker partners
Swindle told Insurance Age: “Karen has a fantastic track record and is passionate about building and maintaining trusted relationships with broker partners and delivering effective solutions for their clients.
“As well as relationship management, Karen also specialises in propositional development, through understanding customer demand and building and implementing specialist solutions all of which will be invaluable to the further development of the MGA.”
