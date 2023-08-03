Verlingue boosts employee benefits division with Brunsdon buy

Verlingue has snapped up Gloucester-based Brunsdon Employee Benefits, extending its sector capabilities in the SME and mid-corporate market.

£19.51m

Top 75 UK broker Verlingue posted a 6.8% rise in turnover in 2022 to £19.51m

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, follows hot on the heels of launching a general insurance office in Birmingham covering the Midlands and South West.

Brunsdon Employee Benefits provides schemes and advice to a broad portfolio of clients in the South West and across the UK.

Verlingue has confirmed that all the team will move across as part of the purchase.

Brunsdon managing director