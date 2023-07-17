Arag Group strikes deal for Das UK

Arag Group has signed up to buy Das UK, subject to regulatory approval, in a move that would create a near £200m gross written premium legal expenses insurance business.

Düsseldorf-headquartered Arag confirmed that until the regulatory approval comes through both firms would continue to operate independently. The price of the deal has not been revealed.

Arag’s managing general agent UK offering, Arag plc, was set up in 2006 and had £60.6m of GWP in 2022.

Munich Re-owned Das UK started business more than 40 years ago. Today it runs Das Legal Expenses Insurance Company and a law firm servicing legal expense claims – Das Law – which are both supported by an