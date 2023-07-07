Aviva adds Michelle Taylor from Zurich amid commercial lines and distribution restructure

Aviva has recruited Michelle Taylor from Zurich as it unveiled new structures for its commercial lines business, consisting of SME, Global Corporate and Specialty and distribution.

Taylor, pictured, was most recently UK head of retail sales and distribution at Zurich having joined from RSA in 2018 as head of the broker market for the South East.

She will take up the newly created role of strategic accounts director in January next year.

According to Aviva, Taylor will be responsible for bringing greater visibility and responsiveness to its key partners.

Leadership

The new structures for the SME and distribution leadership teams will report into Dave Martin, managing