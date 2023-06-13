Brightstar launches insurance broker Solstar
The Brightstar Group, predominantly a mortgage intermediary business, has launched an insurance brokerage that offers advice direct to clients and a referral service for mortgage brokers.
The firm detailed that Solstar Insurance Brokers is headed by Solomon Tzouvanni who brings more than 20 years of experience to the role.
The offering will target property owners and businesses and work with a panel of A-rated insurers.
It listed cover for buy-to-let, HMOs, commercial shops with upper parts, industrial units, pubs, hotels, development sites and latent defects among the product suite.
Solstar will operate as part of the Brightstar Group, alongside Brightstar Financial and
