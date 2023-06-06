Kingfisher buys REIS Motorsport Insurance from Markerstudy
Kingfisher Insurance has bought specialist broker REIS Motorsport Insurance from Markerstudy for an undisclosed sum, adding over 20 people and an office in Nottingham.
REIS has been operating for more than 15 years in the motorsport market.
It moved under Markerstudy ownership in 2015 as part of the deal that saw Markerstudy buy Chaucer’s UK motor business.
Kingfisher said the purchase complements its established motorsport offering, which works across motorsport teams, competitors, event organisers and enthusiasts at all levels.
Jacquie Boast, CEO at Kingfisher Insurance, said: “We are
Chaucer starts CEO search as Fowle steps down
John Fowle will step down as group CEO of Chaucer on 30 June, the insurer has confirmed.
DR&P Group strikes three broker deals
DR&P Group has bought a majority stake in Radius (I.B.) in Hull, Sector Associates in Thirsk and Berry Insurance Brokers in Preston.
Cobra CEO Tedstone aims to hit £1bn by 2025
The boss of broking network Cobra has said that it has identified a pipeline of 700 potential ‘unicorns’ as it seeks new members to meet its target of £1bn of premium by the end of 2025.
Jensten Underwriting launches technology product
Jensten Underwriting has partnered with Hiscox to launch a product for brokers working with the technology sector.
FSCS CEO Caroline Rainbird departs
Caroline Rainbird has left the Financial Services Compensation Scheme after four years as CEO.
MGA Landmark Underwriting enters property market
Landmark Underwriting has secured a property binding authority with AmTrust International for excess insurance and reinsurance business.
Aston Lark adds HNW book as partner moves across from Vizion
Howden-owned Aston Lark has recruited George Seatter as a client director within its private client division, bringing with him the client base he developed as a partner at Vizion.
Tokio Marine Kiln targets cyber growth with new division
Tokio Marine Kiln has set up a stand-alone cyber and enterprise risk division as part of its effort to expand its presence in the cyber market.