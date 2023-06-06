Insurance Age

Kingfisher buys REIS Motorsport Insurance from Markerstudy

Kingfisher Insurance has bought specialist broker REIS Motorsport Insurance from Markerstudy for an undisclosed sum, adding over 20 people and an office in Nottingham.

REIS has been operating for more than 15 years in the motorsport market.

It moved under Markerstudy ownership in 2015 as part of the deal that saw Markerstudy buy Chaucer’s UK motor business.

Kingfisher said the purchase complements its established motorsport offering, which works across motorsport teams, competitors, event organisers and enthusiasts at all levels.

Jacquie Boast, CEO at Kingfisher Insurance, said: “We are

