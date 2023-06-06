FSCS CEO Caroline Rainbird departs

Caroline Rainbird has left the Financial Services Compensation Scheme after four years as CEO.

Fiona Kidy, chief financial officer, has stepped up to lead the organisation while it looks for a successor.

Rainbird, pictured, joined the FSCS in 2019 after working at RBS, where she had been managing director of regulatory affairs and MD of corporate services.

She took over from Mark Neale, who had been in the post for nine years.

Caroline has led the organisation through a series of considerable external challenges. Marshall Bailey, FSCS

Marshall Bailey, chair of the FSCS, said: “We