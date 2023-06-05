MGA Landmark Underwriting enters property market

Landmark Underwriting has secured a property binding authority with AmTrust International for excess insurance and reinsurance business.

The managing general agent started writing the business on 1 June with the product sitting alongside its existing professional indemnity and directors & officers’ products.

The firm previously revealed its diversification plans when it appointed Andrew Ravenscroft, who joined as head of property on 3 January and underwrites the new offering with the Landmark team.

He brings over 20 years’ experience to the post, having been class underwriter at both Brit and Amlin.

Next phase

David Ratledge