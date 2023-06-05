MGA Landmark Underwriting enters property market
Landmark Underwriting has secured a property binding authority with AmTrust International for excess insurance and reinsurance business.
The managing general agent started writing the business on 1 June with the product sitting alongside its existing professional indemnity and directors & officers’ products.
The firm previously revealed its diversification plans when it appointed Andrew Ravenscroft, who joined as head of property on 3 January and underwrites the new offering with the Landmark team.
He brings over 20 years' experience to the post, having been class underwriter at both Brit and Amlin.
David Ratledge
