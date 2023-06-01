Jensten Group buys up Coversure member

The Jensten Group has bought the Coversure Poole Group for an undisclosed amount.

The business, a member of Jensten’s franchise network, was founded seven years ago by John Palmer. It has offices in Poole, Weymouth and Croydon.

The acquisition will join Jensten Insurance Brokers becoming its fifth regional centre, with Palmer taking up the role of regional managing director and continuing to lead the teams within the business.

Being backed by Coversure has enabled me to grow my business more quickly and to a much greater size than I could have managed alone.

