Insurance Age

FCA survey data tracks 13% of consumers cut back on insurance due to cost-of-living crisis

Scissors
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

More than six million people cut or cancelled insurance cover in the six months to January 2023 to save money in the cost-of-living crisis, the Financial Conduct Authority has calculated.

The regulator polled more than five thousand people who had been policyholders in May 2022.

40%

Cyber insurance was one of the most affected areas, with 40% of clients that previously held cover no longer insuring their cyber risks

It found in January that 8% of people had cancelled one or more policies, while 7% had reduced their level of cover on at least one policy.

The watchdog assessed that with some people having both, this meant 13% of May 2022 policyholders – 6.2 million people

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Blog: Who will replace Steve White as Biba CEO?

Seven days on from Steve White dropping the biggest Biba Conference bombshell since Boris Johnson announced he was running for the Tory leadership, Jonathan Swift considers who might be among the early front runners to replace White as the trade body’s CEO.

Melissa Collett leaves the CII

Executive director for professional standards at the Chartered Insurance Institute, Melissa Collett, is leaving this month after more than five years in the role.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: