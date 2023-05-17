FCA survey data tracks 13% of consumers cut back on insurance due to cost-of-living crisis

More than six million people cut or cancelled insurance cover in the six months to January 2023 to save money in the cost-of-living crisis, the Financial Conduct Authority has calculated.

The regulator polled more than five thousand people who had been policyholders in May 2022.

40%

Cyber insurance was one of the most affected areas, with 40% of clients that previously held cover no longer insuring their cyber risks

It found in January that 8% of people had cancelled one or more policies, while 7% had reduced their level of cover on at least one policy.

The watchdog assessed that with some people having both, this meant 13% of May 2022 policyholders – 6.2 million people