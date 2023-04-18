Verlingue to open Birmingham office in growth push

Verlingue has revealed plans to open an office in Birmingham by the summer as part of its strategy to expand in the Midlands and South West of England.

The chartered broker currently has branches in Manchester, Redhill and Egham in Surrey, and London with 170 staff.

The Birmingham office will be led by new joiner Ian McKinney. McKinney has come on board from Gallagher as director of corporate – Midlands & South West at Verlingue.

He brings more than 20 years of insurance market experience to the post, and was most recently client services director in Gallagher’s Coventry office.

McKinney’s career has also included roles at both national and