Ex-Marsh Commercial leader David Bruce joins Acrisure
David Bruce has joined Acrisure as chief operating officer and network CEO, Insurance Age can reveal.
It is understood Bruce, pictured, left Marsh at the end of February.
He had joined Marsh Commercial in 2018 as chief operating officer and stepped up to be CEO at the start of 2022 succeeding Anthony Gruppo who retired.
Overseeing the UK network of over 40 offices, Bruce reported to Alistair Fraser, the then CEO of UK Corporate at Marsh. However last September the broker brought together Marsh Commercial and Corporate with Fraser leading the segment.Roles
In a career spanning more than 30
