Insurance Age

Aviva confirms start date for David Martin

David Martin
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

David Martin will start working at Aviva as managing director of UKGI distribution & SME on 3 April, Insurance Age can reveal.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Martin, pictured, left the role of head of retail at Zurich in October last year. He had been with Zurich since April 2019, having spent 18 years at Allianz.

Aviva announced later the same week that Martin would join the insurer in “early 2023”, replacing Gareth Hemming, who subsequently left the business at the end of 2022.

The timing of Martin’s arrival at Aviva will mean he is in place before the start of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: