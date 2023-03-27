Aviva confirms start date for David Martin

David Martin will start working at Aviva as managing director of UKGI distribution & SME on 3 April, Insurance Age can reveal.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Martin, pictured, left the role of head of retail at Zurich in October last year. He had been with Zurich since April 2019, having spent 18 years at Allianz.

Aviva announced later the same week that Martin would join the insurer in “early 2023”, replacing Gareth Hemming, who subsequently left the business at the end of 2022.

The timing of Martin’s arrival at Aviva will mean he is in place before the start of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s