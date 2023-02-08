Brokers hit as FCA authorisation sign-off lengthens to 237 days
The Financial Conduct Authority’s authorisation service for new brokers looking to trade general insurance business worsened up to the end of October 2022, a Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age has revealed.
The regulator only released 2022 data to Insurance Age that runs up until 31 October, but in that period it took on average 224 days to make a decision on authorising a new firm - a marked deterioration on the 164 days in 2021.
The delays in authorisations are a significant headache for brokers who complain they are compounding start-up costs and thwarting fresh blood from coming into the industry.
The data also showed the rate in actual number of firms being approved to trade general
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Apollo partners with Moonrock on drone facility
Apollo will be providing capacity to Moonrock Drone Insurance for a facility designed to provide cover for larger commercial drone operations.
US authorities notified of Marsh McLennan's controversial African pipeline involvement
US authorities have been alerted by human rights groups to Marsh’s involvement with the controversial building of an East African oil pipeline.
Allianz Commercial greens fleet policies in revamp
Allianz Commercial has refreshed its fleet policies to reduce repair times and prescribe the fitting of green parts.
Close Brothers Premium Finance recruits ex-Complete Cover boss Shaun Hooper as MD
Shaun Hooper has been appointed managing director at Close Brothers Premium Finance succeeding Seán Kemple who is moving to a broader CEO role.
FCA's misleading ads block count rises 14 fold in a year
The Financial Conduct Authority forced firms to change or remove 8582 promotions in 2022 - 14 times more than 2021.
Specialty MGA UK buys commercial forest and plantation specialist
Recently launched Specialty MGA UK has expanded through the purchase of Forest Re.
Interview: Warren Dickson, Aston Lark
Aston Lark UK retail manging director Warren Dickson says the broker is a different period of expansion with office openings ahead. Navigating the struggling UK economy is also a challenge, but one he is up for.
EY predicts slowdown in premium growth as cost of living pressures bite
UK insurers face slowing premium income growth this year, as high inflation, cost of living pressures and a rise in borrowing costs continue to hit product demand, according to EY.