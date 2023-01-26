Beazley launches private equity liability product

Beazley has rolled out a private equity liability insurance product designed to focus on the D&O risks within the long-term lifecycle of portfolios held by private equity firms.

The specialist insurer has made the new product available via the London Market and worldwide but excluding US domiciled businesses.

According to the provider, across the full lifecycle of investments, private equity firms and their directors face a host of challenging boardroom risks. It highlighted that the cover stretched from the purchase of an asset through to the exit strategy.

With this product we can provide our private equity customers with a leading D&O risk mitigation solution