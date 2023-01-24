Ecclesiastical calls on brokers as heritage sector faces “unprecedented” challenge

Ecclesiastical has launched its latest Heritage Risk Barometer to help brokers talk to heritage clients about the biggest risks they face in the short, medium and long-term.

The specialist insurer detailed that the barometer explores the top risks within the heritage sector and focuses on key areas of concern including the impact of the cost of living crisis, attracting local visitors, the recruitment crisis, responding to climate change, and crime.

The top concern for heritage organisations over the next three to five years is the impact of the cost of living crisis on visitor numbers, Ecclesiastical reported.

500

The provider polled 500 decision makers in