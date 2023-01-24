Insurance Age

Ecclesiastical calls on brokers as heritage sector faces “unprecedented” challenge

Caerphilly Castle
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ecclesiastical has launched its latest Heritage Risk Barometer to help brokers talk to heritage clients about the biggest risks they face in the short, medium and long-term.

The specialist insurer detailed that the barometer explores the top risks within the heritage sector and focuses on key areas of concern including the impact of the cost of living crisis, attracting local visitors, the recruitment crisis, responding to climate change, and crime.

The top concern for heritage organisations over the next three to five years is the impact of the cost of living crisis on visitor numbers, Ecclesiastical reported.

500

The provider polled 500 decision makers in

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: