One Broker targeting £4m Ebitda
Norwich-headquartered One Broker has targeted pushing Ebitda above £4m within two years through sustained organic growth and acquisitions, CEO Robin Plaster revealed to Insurance Age.
The Top 75 UK broker delivered £2.73m of Ebitda in its most recent set of results for the year ended 31 May 2022. This was up 26.9% on the previous year.
The figure was all achieved organically. Since the end of the financial year it has gone on to make its first buy in four years snapping up Uttings Insurance Brokers in Norfolk last November.
“Run rate Ebitda is well in excess of £3m,” Plaster updated.
“In the next 12 to 24 months we should hit £4m,” he continued.
Reflecting on the results
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Analysts warn of further hit to UK property insurance market in 2023
Increasing weathe- related claims and soaring rebuild costs will damage the profitability of UK property insurers this year, according to analytics company Globaldata.
AssuredPartners appoints Ben Crabtree as London MD
Ben Crabtree has been appointed managing director of AssuredPartners London. He will report to AssuredPartners International CEO David Heathfield.
Allianz appoints Graham Stait as Midlands and South West regional manager
Allianz Commercial has appointed former head of claims operations, Graham Stait, as regional manager for the Midlands and South West commercial regions.
The Society of Insurance Broking names Yutree director Laura Hancock as chair
The Society of Insurance Broking, a part of the Chartered Insurance Institute, has appointed Laura Hancock as chair, effective this month.
Aviva enters offshore wind insurance market
Aviva has extended its renewable energy insurance offering into the offshore wind market.
Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny poised to join new Ardonagh International board
Ardonagh is planning to bring Enda Kenny, former Taoiseach in the Republic of Ireland from 2011 to 2017, into the company, a spokesperson has confirmed.
Zurich reports double digit boost in female senior hires
Some 45% more women were hired into senior roles at Zurich UK between January and November 2022, compared to the same period in 2019, the insurer has revealed.
Quote Me Today promotes Seagar to CEO
Quote Me Today has promoted its chief insurance officer Andy Seagar to become CEO, replacing founder Andrew Jackson who takes up the role of chairman.