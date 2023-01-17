One Broker targeting £4m Ebitda

Norwich-headquartered One Broker has targeted pushing Ebitda above £4m within two years through sustained organic growth and acquisitions, CEO Robin Plaster revealed to Insurance Age.

The Top 75 UK broker delivered £2.73m of Ebitda in its most recent set of results for the year ended 31 May 2022. This was up 26.9% on the previous year.

The figure was all achieved organically. Since the end of the financial year it has gone on to make its first buy in four years snapping up Uttings Insurance Brokers in Norfolk last November.

“Run rate Ebitda is well in excess of £3m,” Plaster updated.

“In the next 12 to 24 months we should hit £4m,” he continued.

Reflecting on the results