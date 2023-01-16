Zurich reports double digit boost in female senior hires

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Some 45% more women were hired into senior roles at Zurich UK between January and November 2022, compared to the same period in 2019, the insurer has revealed.

The rise, from 62 to 90 people across the comparable periods, sat alongside figures for the full year of 2022 when 17% more women were hired into senior roles than in 2021.

The findings come against the backdrop of Insurance Age’s exclusive research last month underlining the stark nature of broking’s gender diversity gap in leadership.

A Freedom of Information request to the FCA analysed six key approved senior management functions.

