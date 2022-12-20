Insurance Age

Blog: Keeping on with the Broker Diversity Push

Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap
Supported by: ?

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

In his opinion piece in October 2016, Insurance Age’s columnist Tony Cornell asked why do so few women get to the top in broking?

Cornell’s article pinpointed that only two of the Top 100 UK commercial lines brokers had women at the helm.

His wider assessment of the top 190 firms, including for instance personal lines players, brought the figure up but only to 3%.

As he rightly pointed out the industry had many questions to answer.

Insurance Age’s recent Freedom of Information request to the Financial Conduct Authority revealed that women hold just 8% of regulator-approved CEO positions.

Accepting the fact that care

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: