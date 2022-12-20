Blog: Keeping on with the Broker Diversity Push

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

In his opinion piece in October 2016, Insurance Age’s columnist Tony Cornell asked why do so few women get to the top in broking?

Cornell’s article pinpointed that only two of the Top 100 UK commercial lines brokers had women at the helm.

His wider assessment of the top 190 firms, including for instance personal lines players, brought the figure up but only to 3%.

As he rightly pointed out the industry had many questions to answer.

Insurance Age’s recent Freedom of Information request to the Financial Conduct Authority revealed that women hold just 8% of regulator-approved CEO positions.

Accepting the fact that care