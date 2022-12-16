Insurance Age makes benchmark and backing call to trade bodies in Broker Diversity Push campaign

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Insurance Age has urged the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, the Managing General Agents’ Association and the London & International Insurance Brokers’ Association to investigate creating a broking industry benchmark and ways of working together to tackle the gender diversity leadership gap.

A Freedom of Information request to the Financial Conduct Authority has revealed that at the end of August only 15.7% of people in six functions approved by the regulator were women, a total of 1892. The percentage was lower than in 2020 and behind that in the financial services industry (as measured by looking at the FCA’s full remit).

In his speech at the Association of British Insurers’ Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit last month the FCA’s Sheldon Mills defined data as “the cornerstone