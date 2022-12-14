Only 8% of broking CEO and 5.4% of chair roles held by women

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

With gender diversity falling in key regulated senior management functions at brokers and lagging behind the low levels in the FCA-regulated financial services sector Insurance Age takes a deep-dive into which posts are held by women as our Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap campaign continues.

As revealed yesterday, at the end of August women only held 15.7% of six key broking functions approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, down from 15.72% in December 2020. A total of 1,892 female postholders.

// The roles

Governing functions

SMF1 – chief executive

SMF3 – executive director

SMF27 – partner

SMF9 – chair

Required functions

SMF16 – compliance oversight

SMF17 – money laundering reporting officer

Whereas broking is going backwards, financial services as a whole