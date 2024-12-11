Lycetts buys broker Cheviot

Lycetts has strengthened its presence in the North East, purchasing fellow Newcastle-based broker Cheviot Insurance Services.

The founder and director of Cheviot, Charlie Hoult, will remain with Lycetts in an ambassadorial role. The firm started writing business in March 2016.

John Baty, Helen Hornshaw and Joel Marks will all join Lycetts from Cheviot and will be based within their Newcastle office.

Cheviot has “strong local community ties,” the buyer claimed, citing the acquisition “aligns seamlessly with Lycetts’ ethos of family values and relationship-driven service”.

Part of the Benefact Group, Top 100 UK broker