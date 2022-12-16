Trade bodies back broker diversity campaign’s drive

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

The leaders of Biba, the MGAA and Liiba have reaffirmed their commitment to support increasing diversity in the market as Insurance Age launches the Broker Diversity Push – Gender Leadership campaign.

The campaign has called on the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, the Managing General Agents’ Association and the London & International Insurance Brokers’ Association to investigate creating a broking industry benchmark and ways of working together to tackle the gap.

The belief is that what gets measured gets done.

A Freedom of Information request to the Financial Conduct Authority has shown only 15.7% of people in six key senior management function roles as approved by the regulator