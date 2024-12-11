Insurance Age

Drazen Jaksic named Zurich UK CEO as Bailey moves to global life role 

Drazen Jaksic, UK CEO at Zurich
Drazen Jaksic has been appointed Zurich UK CEO, moving across from being CEO of Zurich Benelux, as Tim Bailey switches to become CEO of the group’s new global life protection business.

The changes are due to come into effect on 1 January 2025.

Bailey has been in the post since 1 January 2021 when he succeeded Tulsi Naidu. He has overseen growth at the provider with property and casualty gross written premiums reaching £3.72bn in 2023.

He is currently president of the Association of British Insurers.

I can’t wait to get started, it’s clearly a very talented leadership team and a strong business unit. I see huge opportunities for us in the market and I feel privileged to play a

