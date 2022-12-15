Gender gap stats no surprise but “crushingly disappointing” – Freedom’s Sam White

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Sam White, founder of Freedom of Services Group, tackles the broking sector’s image, recruiting from other industries and the question of quotas as she shares her reaction to the gender diversity leader gap statistics.

“I’m not hugely surprised but it is of course crushingly disappointing,” White told Insurance Age after a Freedom of Information request to the Financial Conduct Authority revealed there were only 1,892 women in six key senior management function roles approved by the watchdog.

The metric put a harsh spotlight on the gender diversity of broking’s leadership. As at the end of August only 15.7% of the posts were held by women, below the result for financial services (measured across the FCA’s