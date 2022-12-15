Regular and rigorous measurement needed to improve gender leadership gap, says Sian Fisher

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

“There is a very good reason why all businesses have such exacting financial packs and that is because what gets measured gets done,” Sian Fisher told Insurance Age for our Broker Diversity Push – Gender Leadership Gap campaign.

“If you don’t manage the finances properly it all goes wrong,” she continued.

“Historically there hasn’t been that same level of regular and rigorous measurement of the people situation and if we really want to change that you do have to first of all declare where you are and keep measuring it.”

A Freedom of Information request to the Financial Conduct Authority revealed that a decreasing percentage – 15.7% – of six key SMF roles as approved by the regulator at the end of August were held by