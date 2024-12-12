Insurance Age

JMG expands into North Wales with Anchor buy

buy
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

JMG Group company, Butterworth Spengler Insurance Brokers, has bought Anchor Insurance, growing its presence into North Wales.

Established in 1980, Prestatyn-based Anchor is a family run business. It was purchased by managing director Gareth Morris in 2000 and has grown to £2m of gross written premiums with five staff members.

It mainly works with holiday parks on the North Wales coast, a range of large and small local businesses, and property owners who are based locally and in the surrounding areas.

Our growth so far has come through delivering high quality services which clients are happy to recommend.

Anchor will

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Review of the Year 2024: Markerstudy’s Gary Humphreys

Gary Humphreys, group chief underwriting officer at Markerstudy, hails the completion of the Atlanta deal, dreams of having the MGA’s brand adorn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and mulls sitting on the sofa and doing Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

Lycetts buys broker Cheviot

Lycetts has strengthened its presence in the North East, purchasing fellow Newcastle-based broker Cheviot Insurance Services.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: