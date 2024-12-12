JMG expands into North Wales with Anchor buy

JMG Group company, Butterworth Spengler Insurance Brokers, has bought Anchor Insurance, growing its presence into North Wales.

Established in 1980, Prestatyn-based Anchor is a family run business. It was purchased by managing director Gareth Morris in 2000 and has grown to £2m of gross written premiums with five staff members.

It mainly works with holiday parks on the North Wales coast, a range of large and small local businesses, and property owners who are based locally and in the surrounding areas.

Our growth so far has come through delivering high quality services which clients are happy to recommend.

