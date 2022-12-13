Stark FOI data reveals scale of broking’s gender diversity leadership gap
Broking’s lack of gender diversity in key senior management function roles has got worse since 2020 with the sector also falling behind the current low levels set by the FCA-regulated financial services industry, a Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age has revealed.
At the end of August only 15.7% of people in six functions (see box) in broking approved by the Financial Conduct Authority were women.
Across the financial services industry (measured by looking at the FCA's full remit) the figure was a low 15.81% but still better than in broking.//
There are fewer women in key broking regulated senior management roles than in 2020.The roles
Governing functions
SMF1 – chief executive
SMF3 – executive director
SMF27 – partner
SMF9 – chair
