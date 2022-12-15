Broker Diversity Push – Q&A with Ardonagh’s CFO Diane Cougill
In an exclusive interview with Insurance Age as part of our Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap campaign, Diane Cougill, chief financial officer at The Ardonagh Group shares her insights from a firm that while it has a rising percentage of women in SMF roles – ahead of the industry average – is not resting on its laurels but pushing itself to achieve more.
A Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age revealed that at the end of August this year only 15.7% of six key SMF roles in broking were held by women with the figure falling since 2020.
To coincide with the launch of our campaign, Cougill gives her reaction to the statistics, her thoughts on the importance of focusing on diversity, details the work and training underway at Ardonagh as well as sharing her advice to people just starting out on a career in insurance.
Read on to find out
More on Insight
Trade bodies back broker diversity campaign’s drive
The leaders of Biba, the MGAA and Liiba have reaffirmed their commitment to support increasing diversity in the market as Insurance Age launches the Broker Diversity Push – Gender Leadership campaign.
People Moves: 12 - 16 December 2022
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Insurance Age makes benchmark and backing call to trade bodies in Broker Diversity Push campaign
Insurance Age has urged the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, the Managing General Agents’ Association and the London & International Insurance Brokers’ Association to investigate creating a broking industry benchmark and ways of working together to tackle the gender diversity leadership gap.
Fair value? Which household insurers are rejecting the most claims?
Ageas, Axa UK and LV have some of the highest claims rejection rates in home insurance out of all the insurers who work with brokers, Financial Conduct Authority figures show.
Regular and rigorous measurement needed to improve gender leadership gap, says Sian Fisher
“There is a very good reason why all businesses have such exacting financial packs and that is because what gets measured gets done,” Sian Fisher told Insurance Age for our Broker Diversity Push – Gender Leadership Gap campaign.
Gender gap stats no surprise but “crushingly disappointing” – Freedom’s Sam White
Sam White, founder of Freedom of Services Group, tackles the broking sector’s image, recruiting from other industries and the question of quotas as she shares her reaction to the gender diversity leader gap statistics.
Movo grows apprenticeship scheme
The Movo Partnership appointed representative network has expanded its apprenticeship programme taking on five new starters.
Biba reveals 2023 conference theme
The British Insurance Brokers' Association has revealed Rising to the Challenge as its theme for the 2023 conference.