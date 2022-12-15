Broker Diversity Push – Q&A with Ardonagh’s CFO Diane Cougill

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

In an exclusive interview with Insurance Age as part of our Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap campaign, Diane Cougill, chief financial officer at The Ardonagh Group shares her insights from a firm that while it has a rising percentage of women in SMF roles – ahead of the industry average – is not resting on its laurels but pushing itself to achieve more.

A Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age revealed that at the end of August this year only 15.7% of six key SMF roles in broking were held by women with the figure falling since 2020.

To coincide with the launch of our campaign, Cougill gives her reaction to the statistics, her thoughts on the importance of focusing on diversity, details the work and training underway at Ardonagh as well as sharing her advice to people just starting out on a career in insurance.

