Stubben Edge buys Insurercore

Deal -digital handshake concept
Stubben Edge Group has bought tech enabled distribution platform Insurercore.

London-headquartered Insurercore was established six years ago.

Stubben Edge detailed that the firm connects the insurance market, linking risks with risk appetite and has grown its user base to over 4,600 which it argued made Insurercore “the largest insurance networking platform in Europe”.

According to the buyer, Insurecore provides “one easy-to-use platform”, underwriters can clearly define their capacity and appetites which then link to a bespoke search engine, enabling vetted brokers to

  Zurich names David Nichols UK head of retail after David Martin exit
  Under 20% of firms meet FCA expectations on attestation records
  RSA set to launch low-carbon underwriting policy
  Ransomware-hit SSP under broker fire amid latest issues
  Biba and CFC publish new cyber risk guide
  Gallagher calculates 40% of commercial properties underinsured
  Turnover tops £20m at Alan Boswell after reshuffle

