Stubben Edge buys Insurercore

Stubben Edge Group has bought tech enabled distribution platform Insurercore.

London-headquartered Insurercore was established six years ago.

Stubben Edge detailed that the firm connects the insurance market, linking risks with risk appetite and has grown its user base to over 4,600 which it argued made Insurercore “the largest insurance networking platform in Europe”.

According to the buyer, Insurecore provides “one easy-to-use platform”, underwriters can clearly define their capacity and appetites which then link to a bespoke search engine, enabling vetted brokers to