The Needham Group buys Corporate Insurance Solutions

The Needham Group has bought Lutterworth-based Corporate Insurance Solutions boosting gross written premium to £9m.

Needham, which mainly trades as Needham Insurance Services, had £7.5m of GWP this summer and is targeting over £20m by 2025.

The deal is the seventh since managing director Neal Lowe bought the firm in 2000.

Corporate Insurance Solutions works across all commercial business lines and has a niche specialism in the entertainment and leisure sector.

It has been trading for 31 years and company directors Paul Dockerty and Helen Dockerty are staying on within the commercial executive broking team