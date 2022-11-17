Ardonagh posts double digital advisory growth but retail fall

Ardonagh achieved 12.1% growth in advisory income in the third quarter but turnover in retail dropped 11.3%.

The advisory rise, compared to the same period of 2021, took income up to £99.1m for the three months. The result boosted the year-to-date figure to £300.1m, some 15.5% ahead of where the division stood at the same point last year.

Ardonagh noted there was “continued strong organic income growth” in the quarter citing “new producer hires rapidly grow to maturity and growth initiatives build momentum”.

However it was a different picture in the retail unit which includes the likes of Autonet