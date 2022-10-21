Alan Atkins new CEO at MCE Insurance
MCE Insurance has a new CEO, with Alan Atkins taking up the mantle and former CEO Julian Edwards stepping into role of executive chair.
The change is effective from October 2022, subject to regulatory approval, with Atkins announcing on LinkedIn that he would be working closely with Edwards in the role and that “more great news will follow over the coming months.”Close relationship
Atkins was appointed to the MCE Insurance board earlier in the year, and previously held roles across the insurance industry including at PremFina, Omni Capital, RBS, Bexhill UK and Premium Credit. Most recently he founded AMA Strategic Consultants
