Carey moves from Aviva to Allianz in new mid-market role
Aviva’s David Carey has jumped ship to Allianz Commercial in a newly created mid-market role effective from April 2023, subject to regulatory approval.
As managing director for mid-market Carey will lead the Allianz Commercial regional trading teams and be responsible for driving profitable growth. He will report to Simon McGinn, CEO of Allianz Commercial.
Carey has been director of mid-market and speciality lines - UK commercial at Aviva since January 2020, and head of mid-market at Aviva for a year and a half before that. Prior to this he spent 13 years at Zurich.
Allianz’s creation of the new role is part of a multi-year reorganisational
