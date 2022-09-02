PFS figures reinforce scale of financial challenge at CII

The PFS reported operating profit of £3.37m.

The professional body for financial advisers exists as a separate legal entity with its own board and assets but sits within the wider CII group.

When the CII published its results for 2021 earlier this year it was keen to flag and celebrate an operating surplus of £3.28m as it claimed to be on the “road to financial recovery”.

However, this was at a group level and did not pull out the impact of the PFS’ figures to show this specific result just