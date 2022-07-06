Lorega finds “natural home” at Ardonagh
As revealed by Insurance Age the consolidator’s managing general agent segment Geo Underwriting snapped up the loss recovery insurance specialists on Monday. It will continue to be led by managing director Neill Johnstone and operate independently under the Lorega brand. Johnstone and the management team have retained a shareholding in the new entity.
“I’m really pleased for the team,” said Sims who left Lorega in 2010 after just over two years with the business.
“It is the natural home for
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- CII group calls for mandatory broker qualifications
- Ardonagh buys Lorega
- Brown & Brown completes GRP takeover
- Motor market profitable in 2021 but losses predicted for 2022 and 2023
- Acturis boosts revenue and profit in 2021
- Konsileo secures £4.7m in funding
- Jensten Group renames and combines London Market proposition