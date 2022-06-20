FCA delays travel insurance signposting review
The review will now take place in April to October 2023.
The watchdog introduced new requirements in April 2021 to help consumers with more serious pre-existing medical conditions better navigate the travel insurance market.
Under the rules, firms that sell travel insurance have to signpost (see box) relevant consumers to a directory of specialist firms that provide this type of insurance.Signposting
Insurers and brokers must signpost when presented with a circumstance in which they:
