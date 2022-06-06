UK buys on the horizon as Acrisure closes $725m funding round

The business confirmed it had completed the $725m Series B raise at the end of May with the valuation of the company increasing by 31% since its previous preferred equity raise in March 2021.

Mark McIlquham, Acrisure’s president of UK retail told Insurance Age that it was “fantastic” news.

“It shows how our investors value the company and we are proud of that,” he commented.

The enhanced firepower will not though change the business’ strategy, he continued.

“It gives us the ammunition to