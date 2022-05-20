RSA re-jigs leadership team to bring customer operations and claims together

The insurer announced yesterday (19 May) that the leadership changes had been made in order for it to bring its customer operations and claims functions together.

Karl Helgesen, currently chief claims officer, joined the company in 2017. Prior to this, he held several senior positions at Aviva and Zurich in various disciplines including finance, account management, underwriting and claims.

He is also is a fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute and a chartered insurer and already a board