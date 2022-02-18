Allianz focused on growth in 2022, says Holmes

Allianz will be investing in data, underwriting and digital trading as it looks to support brokers and deliver growth in 2022, CEO Colm Holmes told Insurance Age.

“I believe we are building very strong relationships with our brokers,” he commented. “They are partners, that is how I have always seen them.”

Adding: “Something I very much want to focus on is how do we support our broker partners.”

Holmes, pictured, who joined the business in December as CEO replacing Jon Dye, stressed that it