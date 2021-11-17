Capacity and insurer relationships key priorities for broker space

Brokers have ranked the capacity challenge and insurer relationships as their joint top priorities in the survey carried out by Acrisure in conjunction with Insurance Age last month.

Respondents were asked to rank their top three current priorities, and the findings revealed that insurer relations and capacity topped the strategic priority list. Capacity was also deemed the primary challenge that firms have faced in the past 12 months, with 30% of brokers identifying it as such.

Loss ratios