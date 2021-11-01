Daulby Read adds agricultural specialist

Chester-based Daulby Read Insurance has today celebrated its third acquisition within 12 months as it welcomes Hornby Snape Insurance Services into the family.

The Chelford-based brokerage boasts a strong agricultural book of business. The purchase will see Daulby Read grow its overall GWP to circa £7m, up from £2.9m in early 2020.

This is the third Bravo Networks brokerage that Daulby Read has purchased in under a year, with Townsends Insurance joining the business in November 2020 and Much