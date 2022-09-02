FOI reveals increase in cyber breach incidents reported to FCA by brokers

The authority explained that it held records of material operational incidents reported directly by individual firms including any incidents that were a result of cyber-attacks.

The number of cyber breaches reported by insurance intermediaries rose from 12 in the financial year of 2020/21 to 15 in 2021/22.

Even though it was only a small increase it was the first in a couple of years with the 2019/20 figure also having been 12.

Despite the uptick the most recent result was still below the 22